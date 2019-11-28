Gig Guide: What’s on when and where

Two Carols by Candlelight events will be held this festive season. See more details on the Pilbeam Theatre event.

Two Carols by Candlelight events will be held this festive season. See more details on the Pilbeam Theatre event.

WELCOME to this week’s Gig Guide where you’ll find the hottest music events across the weekend.

Friday

Bordaline – Rockhampton Riverside Alive from 5pm – 8pm

Chris Schick – Railway Hotel Yeppoon from 7pm – 11pm

Steve Jay – Park Avenue Hotel from 7pm – 11pm

Quiet Carolina – Frenchville Sports Club from 7.30pm – 11.30pm

Josh Harris – Maraboon Tavern from 9pm – 12am

DJB – Tannum Sands Hotel from 9pm – 1am

Saturday

Sophie Rose – Rockhampton Riverside Alive from 5pm – 8pm

Chenai Boucher – Frenchville Sports Club from 5.30pm – 7.30pm

TND – Railway Hotel Yeppoon from 7pm – 11pm

Jag N The Rollers – Frenchville Sports Club from 8.30pm – 12am

Smiles – Maraboon Tavern from 9pm – 12am

Leeroy Trump and the Unwanted Sons of Donald – Tannum Sands Hotel from 9pm – 1am

Chris Schick – Blackwater Hotel from 9.30pm – 1.30am

Sunday

Chris Bax – Tannum Sands Hotel from 1pm – 4pm

Friday's Child – The Lord Alfred Brisbane from 1pm – 5pm

Andrew Thomson – Young Aussie Hotel Gladstone from 2pm – 5pm

TJ Hollis – Pacific Hotel Yeppoon from 2.30pm – 5.30pm.

December

2: Morning Melodies: The Beggars.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

Time: 11am

7: Red Carpet Symphony.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Cost: adults $35, concessions $30.

Time: 4pm

11: Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight.

The Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight concerts – one at the Pilbeam Theatre and a second at the Music Bowl – bring thousands of Central Queenslanders together to celebrate Christmas.

Featuring local performers and musicians, the concerts are filled with joyful Christmas songs and Christmas carols, and there is plenty of opportunity for audience members to sing along.

Proceeds from ticket prices and donations at the events go to this year’s nominated local charity.

For the comfort of indoors, be at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm.

Time: 7pm

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Cost adults $12, concessions $8, children (aged three to 17) $8.