Gig Guide: What’s on when and where
Friday
- Bordaline – Rockhampton Riverside Alive from 5pm – 8pm
- Chris Schick – Railway Hotel Yeppoon from 7pm – 11pm
- Steve Jay – Park Avenue Hotel from 7pm – 11pm
- Quiet Carolina – Frenchville Sports Club from 7.30pm – 11.30pm
- Josh Harris – Maraboon Tavern from 9pm – 12am
- DJB – Tannum Sands Hotel from 9pm – 1am
Saturday
- Sophie Rose – Rockhampton Riverside Alive from 5pm – 8pm
- Chenai Boucher – Frenchville Sports Club from 5.30pm – 7.30pm
- TND – Railway Hotel Yeppoon from 7pm – 11pm
- Jag N The Rollers – Frenchville Sports Club from 8.30pm – 12am
- Smiles – Maraboon Tavern from 9pm – 12am
- Leeroy Trump and the Unwanted Sons of Donald – Tannum Sands Hotel from 9pm – 1am
- Chris Schick – Blackwater Hotel from 9.30pm – 1.30am
Sunday
- Chris Bax – Tannum Sands Hotel from 1pm – 4pm
- Friday’s Child – The Lord Alfred Brisbane from 1pm – 5pm
- Andrew Thomson – Young Aussie Hotel Gladstone from 2pm – 5pm
- TJ Hollis – Pacific Hotel Yeppoon from 2.30pm – 5.30pm.
December
- 2: Morning Melodies: The Beggars.
Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.
Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.
Time: 11am
- 7: Red Carpet Symphony.
Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
Cost: adults $35, concessions $30.
Time: 4pm
- 11: Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight.
The Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight concerts – one at the Pilbeam Theatre and a second at the Music Bowl – bring thousands of Central Queenslanders together to celebrate Christmas.
Featuring local performers and musicians, the concerts are filled with joyful Christmas songs and Christmas carols, and there is plenty of opportunity for audience members to sing along.
Proceeds from ticket prices and donations at the events go to this year’s nominated local charity.
For the comfort of indoors, be at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm.
Time: 7pm
Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
Cost adults $12, concessions $8, children (aged three to 17) $8.