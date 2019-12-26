Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

BACK ON STAGE: Olivia Ruth will be back playing at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival next year. WezzyCruze

THURSDAY

2pm: Scott Foden. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

FRIDAY

7pm: Jason and the Mick. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Mikayla J. Park Avenue Hotel.

8pm: Steve Jay. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park.

9pm: Smiles. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: Larren Bean. Commercial Hotel, Biloela.

Commercial Hotel, Biloela. 9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

5pm: Bordaline. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

5.30pm: Kim Beckman. Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Pebo & the Fleur. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30pm: Friday's Child. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Sophie Rose. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: D'Fine. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 9.30pm: Scott Foden. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Larren Bean. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: TJ Hollis. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

2pm: Friday's Child. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 2.30pm: Jason Rigby. Pacific Hotel, Yeppoon.

TUESDAY

12pm: Scott Foden. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Rule 34. Pacific Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Jason & The Mick. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7.30pm: Bordaline. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8pm: Piper Down. The Birdcage Hotel, Longreach.

8.30pm: TBirds. Rockhampton Sports Club.

Rockhampton Sports Club. 8.30pm: Sophie Rose. Rubik’s Cube Party, Moura Coal N Cattle.

FEBRUARY

8: Cliff Richard and The Shadows Tribute

Cliff Richard and The Shadows Summer Holiday Tribute Concert is a show that delivers a captivating live concert recreating their unforgettable sound.

Cliff Richard and the Shadows were in the forefront of the United Kingdom beat-group boom, with 69 charted singles from the 1950s to the 2000s, 35 credited to the Shadows and 34 to Cliff Richard and the Shadows.

The show features all the classic hits including Do You Want To Dance, Singing Them Blues, Move It, Lucky Lips, Summer Holiday, Bachelor Boy, The Young Ones, Living Doll and Congratulations.

Time: 7.30pm:

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $60.40, concessions $55.40.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

17: Morning Melodies – The Swingin’ Martinis

Take a couple of swingers, hand them microphones, slip them into tuxedos and what do you have?

The Swingin’ Martinis! With a double scoop of comedy, a generous serving of musical mayhem, The Swingin’ Martinis have put together a cocktail that any self-respecting swinger will not want to miss.

Johnny Reid and Vinny Nowell swing their way through an array of classic tunes that have the audience singing (and dancing) along at a cracking pace!

Time: 11am

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

21 to 23: Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held in the Great Barrier Reef’s sensational deep south.

Where: Seventy Seventy SES grounds. Three-day early bird tickets are only $121, on sale now. Find tickets and places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

MARCH

13 to 21: Mamma Mia

Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA.

Times: Performances each day from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Followed by performances on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 from 7.30pm.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: adults $52, pensioner $48.