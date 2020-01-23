Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

FRIDAY

7pm: Kyle & Celeste. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 7pm: Chris Schick. Park Avenue Hotel.

Park Avenue Hotel. 7.30pm: Jason Rigby. Blackwater Country Club.

Blackwater Country Club. 9pm: Friday’s Child Band. Maraboon Tavern.

Maraboon Tavern. 9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

5.30pm: Chenai Boucher. Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Sports Club. 7pm: Jason and The Mick. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 8pm: Friday’s Child Band. The Birdcage Hotel, Longreach.

The Birdcage Hotel, Longreach. 8.30pm: Jag N The Rollers. Frenchville Sports Club.

Frenchville Sports Club. 9pm: Josh Harris. Maraboon Tavern.

Maraboon Tavern. 9pm: Tusky. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SUNDAY

12pm: Scott Foden. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 1pm: 2TBirds. Park Avenue Hotel.

Park Avenue Hotel. 2pm: Sophie Rose. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone. 2pm: Steve Jay. Moura Coal N Cattle.

Moura Coal N Cattle. 2pm: Adrian Brown. Blackwater Country Club.

Blackwater Country Club. 2pm: Dawn and the Sax. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. 2pm: Chris Schick. Commercial Hotel, Biloela.

Commercial Hotel, Biloela. 3pm: Smiles. Maraboon Tavern.

Maraboon Tavern. 4pm: RedThorn. Tannum Sands Hotel.

Tannum Sands Hotel. 6pm: Friday’s Child Band. The Birdcage Hotel, Longreach.

The Birdcage Hotel, Longreach. 7pm: Jag N The Rollers. Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. 8pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

FEBRUARY

• 8: Cliff Richard and The Shadows Tribute

Cliff Richard and The Shadows Summer Holiday Tribute Concert is a show that delivers a captivating live concert recreating their unforgettable sound.

Cliff Richard and the Shadows were in the forefront of the United Kingdom beat-group boom, with 69 charted singles from the 1950s to the 2000s, 35 credited to the Shadows and 34 to Cliff Richard and the Shadows.

The show features all the classic hits including Do You Want To Dance, Singing Them Blues, Move It, Lucky Lips, Summer Holiday, Bachelor Boy, The Young Ones, Living Doll and Congratulations.

Time: 7.30pm:

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $60.40, concessions $55.40.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

• 17: Morning Melodies – The Swingin’ Martinis

Take a couple of swingers, hand them microphones, slip them into tuxedos and what do you have?

The Swingin’ Martinis! With a double scoop of comedy, a generous serving of musical mayhem, The Swingin’ Martinis have put together a cocktail that any self-respecting swinger will not want to miss.

Johnny Reid and Vinny Nowell swing their way through an array of classic tunes that have the audience singing (and dancing) along at a cracking pace!

Time: 11am

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $20, pensioners $18.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

• 21 to 23: Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held in the Great Barrier Reef’s sensational deep south.

Where: Seventeen Seventy SES grounds. Three-day early bird tickets are only $121, on sale now. Find tickets and places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

MARCH

• 13 to 21: Mamma Mia

Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA.

Times: Performances each day from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Followed by performances on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 from 7.30pm.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: adults $52

Pensioner $48.