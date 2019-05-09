Gig Guide: What's on where and when

FRIDAY

7pm: It's A Girl, Railway Hotel, Yeppoon

9pm: Bordaline, Tannum Sands Hotel

9pm: Chris Bax, Maraboon Tavern

SATURDAY

5.30pm: Smiles, Frenchville Sports Club

7pm: Rowan Edwards, Railway Hotel, Yeppoon

7pm: Scott Foden, Rockhampton Leagues Club

8.30pm: Smiles Duo, Frenchville Sports Club

9pm: Missing Link, Tannum Sands Hotel

SUNDAY

2pm: Rowan Edwards, Tannum Sands Hotel

3pm: Chris Bax, Gladstone Yacht Club

May

23: Anh Do: The Happiest Refugee Live

By popular demand, Anh returns with his smash-hit show.

Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and been described

by Russell Crowe as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years”.

Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story.

When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing happiness.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: adult $64.90, concession $59.90, groups 10-plus adults $59.90

Phone: 49274111.

25: Buddy Holly Show.

The Buddy Holly Show is a 60th anniversary tribute to the music legend, Buddy Holly. This concert takes you back in time to where it all began - rock and roll.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: adults $65, concession $60, group (eight-plus adults) $55

Phone: 4927 4111.

June

09: The Ten Tenors

In 2019, The Ten Tenors are embracing love and will be singing some of the most popular, feel-good love songs and wedding first-dance songs of all time.

They'll cover many of your favourite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs.

There's even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence.

For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

Love Is In The Air, touring nationally in May and June, is the sort of concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a smile on your face.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: A reserve (rows W-S) $95, Breserve (rows T-U) $85

Phone: 4927 4111.

14: Graeme Connors

Iconic Australian artist Graeme Connors will bring his "From the Backcountry” tour to the Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton on June 14 as part of his national album tour.

Recognised as one of Australia's most eclectic singer/songwriters, Graeme has received numerous awards for his contribution to country music during his 40-plus-year career. Golden Guitars, ARIA, PPCA and APRA awards line his shelves. In 2016, he was inducted into the Roll of Renown (Australia's Country Music Hall of Fame).

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: adult $69, concession $65, child (aged three to 16) $54

Phone: 4927 4111.

15: A Taste of Ireland

Told through rhythm and dance, A Taste of Ireland explores magical tales spanning generations of Irish storytelling and culture. Audiences will witness world champion Irish dancers, direct from the West End's Lord of the Dance, as "A Taste of Ireland - the Irish Music and Dance Sensation” tours Australia and tells the tale of the world's most-loved nation in an incredible live performance.

Time: 8pm

Cost: adults $69.90, concession $62.90

Phone: 4927 4111.