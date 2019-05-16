Gig Guide: what's on where and when

AUSSIE LEGEND: Graeme Connors will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on June 14.

FRIDAY

5pm: Blended. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

6pm: Women in Music live at 45. Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

7pm: Aaron Hamilton. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Tim McMullen. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30pm: Josh Harris. Blackwater Country Club.

7.30pm: A Tribute to the Delltones. Frenchville Sports Club.

8.30pm: GDub. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Abandin Orbit Gig. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: Not Even Steven. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

4.30pm: Josh Harris. Moura Rugby Union Drovers Ladies Day.

7pm: Bordaline. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Kyle & Celeste. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: Jag N The Rollers. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall.

2pm: Chris Bax. Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm: Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club. Jam Session. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon.

3pm: Jayd McKenzie. Gladstone Yacht Club.

MAY 23: Anh Do: The Happiest Refugee Live

By popular demand, Anh returns with his smash hit show.

Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described

by Russell Crowe as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years".

Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story.

When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing ... happiness.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adult $64.90, concession $59.90, groups 10-plus adults $59.90

Phone: 49274111.

MAY 25: Buddy Holly Show

THIS 60th anniversary tribute to the musical legend takes you back to where it all began - Rock N' Roll.

Starring internationally-renowned Scot Robin who played the lead role in the smash hit musical Buddy, this dynamic two-hour production will showcase 30 of Buddy Holly's hit songs such as That'll be the Day, Heartbeat, Think it Over, Peggy Sue, Raining in my Heart, Rave on, Maybe Baby, True Love Always and Oh Boy.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults $65, Concession $60, Group 8+Adults $55

Phone: 4927 4111.

MAY 28: The Dinner Party

AN ELEGANT dinner party is thrown into turmoil when power meets greed, ambition and jealousy.

As the evening wears on, The Dinner Party exposes society's insatiable desire for control and status and the power play between the guests intensifies as the accusations start to fly.

Premiering to extraordinary reviews in Brisbane, The Dinner Party (former title The Host), is gripping contemporary dance theatre from Queensland's Expressions Dance Company.

You will be struck by the sublime costumes by acclaimed Australian fashion designer Gail Sorronda, original music recordings from Queensland's highly acclaimed Southern Cross Soloists and the enduring story told by multiple award-winning choreographer, Natalie Weir, in this thrilling ride that exposes the not-so-beautiful in beautiful people.

Time: 7.30pm. Duration approx 60 minutes (no interval).

Cost: Adults $52, Pensioner $48

Phone: 4927 4111.

JUNE 09: The Ten Tenors

In 2019, The Ten Tenors are embracing love and will be singing some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first-dance songs of all time.

They'll cover many of your favourite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs.

There's even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence.

For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

Love Is In The Air, touring nationally in May and June 2019, is the sort of concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a smile on your face.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: A Reserve (Rows W-S) $95, BReserve (Rows T-U) $85

Phone: 4927 4111.

JUNE 14: Graeme Connors

Iconic Australian Artist, Graeme Connors, will bring his 'from the backcountry' tour to the Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton on June 14 as part of his national album tour.

During his highly-anticipated two-hour show, fans will enjoy the hits that made him a household name, favourites from his 19-album catalogue and special debut performances from his new album from the back country.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $69, Concession $65, Child (3 to 16) $54

Phone: 4927 4111.