Gig Guide: what's on where and when

ROCK OUT: Masters of Mayhem prepare for their set at this weekend's Sandy Krak Festival at Emu Park.

FRIDAY

7pm: Larren Bean. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Jason Rigby. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

9pm: It's A Girl. Maraboon Tavern.

9pm: Andrew Thomson Duo. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

2pm: Masters of Mayhem and the Pine Beach Hotel present Sandy Krak Festival. Local original music. Pine Beach Hotel Beer Garden, Emu Park. All ages event, gold coin entry. Acts include Ava Kaydo, Bec Ellen, Kate Mahood, The Ruse, Viper Snatch, Masters of Mayhem. Live art by Kirst Gilbertson. Masters of ceremonies: Jodie Van De Wetering and Tom Sayers.

5.30pm: Scott Foden. Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Tim McMullen. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Smiles. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8pm: Jag N The Rollers. Isisford Sheep and Wool Show.

8.30pm: Leeroy Trump and The Unwanted Sons of Donald. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: TND Trio. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SUNDAY

2pm: The Earl of Grey. Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm: Brittany Elise. Gladstone Yacht Club.

May

23: Anh Do: The Happiest Refugee Live

By popular demand, Anh returns with his smash hit show.

Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described

by Russell Crowe as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years”.

Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story.

When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing...happiness.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adult $64.90, concession $59.90, groups 10-plus adults $59.90

Phone: 49274111.

25: Buddy Holly Show

THIS 60th anniversary tribute to the musical legend takes you back to where it all began - Rock N' Roll.

Starring internationally-renowned Scot Robin who played the lead role in the smash hit musical Buddy, this dynamic two-hour production will showcase 30 of Buddy Holly's hit songs such as That'll be the Day, Heartbeat, Think it Over, Peggy Sue, Raining in my Heart, Rave on, Maybe Baby, True Love Always and Oh Boy.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults $65, Concession $60, Group 8+Adults $55

Phone: 49274111.

28: The Dinner Party

AN ELEGANT dinner party is thrown into turmoil when power meets greed, ambition and jealousy.

As the evening wears on, The Dinner Party exposes society's insatiable desire for control and status and the power play between the guests intensifies as the accusations start to fly.

Premiering to extraordinary reviews in Brisbane, The Dinner Party (former title The Host), is gripping contemporary dance theatre from Queensland's Expressions Dance Company.

You will be struck by the sublime costumes by acclaimed Australian fashion designer Gail Sorronda, original music recordings from Queensland's highly acclaimed Southern Cross Soloists and the enduring story told by multiple award-winning choreographer Natalie Weir in this thrilling ride that exposes the not-so-beautiful in beautiful people.

Time: 7.30pm. Duration approx 60 minutes (no interval).

Cost: Adults $52, Pensioner $48

Phone: 49274111.

June

09: The Ten Tenors

This year, The Ten Tenors are embracing love and will be singing some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first-dance songs of all time.

They'll cover many of your favourite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs.

There's even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence.

For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

Love Is In The Air, touring nationally in May and June, is the sort of concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a smile on your face.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: A Reserve (Rows W-S) $95, BReserve (Rows T-U) $85

Phone: 49274111.

14: Graeme Connors

Iconic Australian Artist, Graeme Connors, will bring his "from the back country” tour to the Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton on June 14 as part of his national album tour.

During his highly-anticipated two-hour show, fans will enjoy the hits that made him a household name, favourites from his 19-album catalogue and special debut performances from his new album from the back country.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $69, Concession $65, Child (3 to 16) $54

Phone: 49274111.