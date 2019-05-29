Gig Guide: what's on where and when

REAL CHEMISTRY: The lead co-stars Luca and Madison will star in the upcoming production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

REAL CHEMISTRY: The lead co-stars Luca and Madison will star in the upcoming production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The Cathedral College

FRIDAY

5pm: Louise James FX. Keppel Bay Sailing Club deck.

7pm: Scott Foden. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Jason Rigby. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park.

8pm: Chenai Boucher. Parkhurst Tavern.

8.30pm: Quiet Carolina. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Nathan Bedford Duo. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: TJ Hollis. Maraboon

Tavern.

9pm: Kimono Dragon. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

SATURDAY

7pm: Jason & The Mick. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8pm: More Than You Are. O'Dowds Hotel, Rockhampton.

9pm: Sonic Playground. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.

2pm: Steve Jay. Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm: The Earl of Grey. Gladstone Yacht Club.

6pm: Jade Holland. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton.

June

07: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

A classic satire of big business with an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser presented by the talented cast and crew of The Cathedral College produces a tune-filled comic gem guaranteed to entertain.

It follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook to climb the corporate ladder, tackling the dangers of the "company man," the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

An irreverent and tuneful romp, jam-packed with swift and sharp jabs to the funny bone.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Dates: Friday, 07 June 2019 to Saturday, 08 June 2019

Times: Friday 7 June at 7pm, Saturday 8 June at 1.30pm and 7pm

Cost: Adult $25, Concession $22, Child (2 to 18 years) $10

Phone: 4927 4111.

10: Musical Mystery Tour

Starring multi instrumentalist Danny Elliott and vocalist Sharna Le-Grand, this show features a great selection of Beatles hits performed in a way never heard before including She Loves You, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Hey Jude, Hello Goodbye, Get Back, Eleanor Rigby, Lady Madonna and When I'm 64.

There will also be solo hits of John Lennon and Paul McCartney including Imagine and Live and Let Die.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 11am

Cost: Adult $20, Pensioner $18

Phone: 4927 4111.

09: The Ten Tenors

This year, The Ten Tenors are embracing love and will be singing some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first-dance songs of all time.

They'll cover many of your favourite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs.

There's even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence.

For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

Love Is In The Air, touring nationally in May and June, is the sort of concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a smile on your face.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: A Reserve (Rows W-S) $95, BReserve (Rows T-U) $85

Phone: 49274111.

14: Graeme Connors

Iconic Australian Artist, Graeme Connors, will bring his "from the back country” tour to the Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton on June 14 as part of his national album tour.

During his highly-anticipated two-hour show, fans will enjoy the hits that made him a household name, favourites from his 19-album catalogue and special debut performances from his new album from the back country.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $69, Concession $65, Child (3 to 16) $54

Phone: 49274111.

15: A Taste of Ireland

This year, audiences have the chance to witness world champion Irish dancers direct from the West End's Lord of the Dance, as A Taste of Ireland tours Australia, telling the tale of the world's most-loved nation in one incredible performance.

Told through Irish music and dance, the show explores magical tales spanning generations of Irish storytelling and culture.

It features musicians from around the globe performing unique music and dance that reflects the story that is Ireland.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Saturday, June 15,

2019

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults $69.90, Concession $62.90

Phone: 4927 4111.