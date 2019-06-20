Gig Guide: What's on where and when

UNION: Songstress Toni Childs will celebrate 30 years in the industry along with her Rocky fans next week.

TODAY

7pm: 2Tones. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30pm: Heidi & Scott. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Jason & The Mick. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Scott Foden. Blackwater Hotel.

TOMORROW

4.30pm: Kalesti Butler. Lake Maraboon Holiday Village.

5.30pm: Mark Weare. Frenchville Sports Club.

7pm: Heidi & Scott. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30pm: 2Tones. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: Leeroy Trump & The Unwanted Sons of Donald. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Quiet Carolina. Maraboon Tavern.

SUNDAY

2pm: 2Tones. Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm: Josh Harris. Gladstone Yacht Club.

UPCOMING

Tuesday, June 25: Rose Tattoo. Emerald Star Hotel.

June

21: Leaving Jackson:

The Johnny Cash and

June Carter Show

Take a step back in time to when country music told a true story of life, love and heartache.

From the famous Walk The Line and Folsom Prison Blues to the awe-inspiring love tune, Ring of Fire.

For more than 40 years Johnny Cash and June Carter enthralled audiences around the world with their songs of life, love and heartache.

Together they raised their children, and welcomed a son, John Carter Cash, in 1970.

It's a love story that played out through some of the greatest songs ever written.

June died on May 15, 2003 before Johnny followed on September 12 of that year.

Now Jeff Carter, together with Brooke McMullen, bring to life a captivating and unforgettable musical concert. These two talented performers share a special on-stage rapport, perfectly recreating the dynamic Johnny and June shared.

This two-hour live concert event Leaving Jackson: The Johnny Cash & June Carter show will have you singing, laughing and crying for more.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: adults $59, concession $54, student $29

Phone 07 4927 4111.

22: Reflections - Vicki Davis Academy of Dance

Vicki Davis Academy of Dance and Performing Arts will present Reflections which celebrates 45 years of teaching dance.

Thirty-six past students and teachers are returning to the academy to perform in the celebration, which promises to be an entertaining night for all.

A highlight will include a specially choreographed segment, Take Me to the Movies, featuring items from some of the most loved cinematic musicals.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 5.30pm

Cost: adults $35, concession $25, tertiary students $30.

26: Toni Childs Retrospective Tour

Join the legendary Toni Childs for a special two hour performance as she celebrates her 30-year anniversary of Union.

Toni will perform her hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith.

The second hour will be your introduction to Toni's new music from two albums, It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.

Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist, Toni is a celebrated singer and songwriter known for her powerful voice which has inspired independent spirit and crafted storytelling.

With fans in over 50 countries around the world, Toni has produced a list of international hits.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $69, Concession $63, tertiary/high school student $63;

Phone: 4927 4111

July

16: Madama Butterfly: A love story that reaches across cultures, oceans and time

Hear Opera Australia's wonderful singers perform with a chamber orchestra, along with a children's chorus, drawn from the Rockhampton community.

Madama Butterfly will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday July 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at seeitlive.com.au

Adults $52, with concessions available.

19: The Kings of Rock and Soul

Jack Gatto is the voice of Elvis and James Cupples the heart and soul of Tom Jones - together they pay tribute to "The King” and the womaniser in a dynamic unmissable night.

Elvis Presley and Tom Jones reached the top of their music genres.

They became legends (and friends) who performed together just one time in Las Vegas.

Now, the amazing talents of Jack Gatto and James Cupples recreate the magic of these musical icons with Elvis's greatest hits, including Suspicious Minds, My Way, How Great Thou Art and Tom Jones' music from the 1960s through to his contemporary hits.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults $69.90, Concession $64.90;

Phone: 4927 4111