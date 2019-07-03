Gig Guide: what's on where and when

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: Catch this love story which transcends cultures, oceans and times in Rocky this month.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: Catch this love story which transcends cultures, oceans and times in Rocky this month. What's On July

FRIDAY

7pm: Andrew Thomson. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8pm: Smiles. Parkhurst Tavern, North Rockhampton.

8pm: Matthew Barker. Longreach RSL.

8.30pm: A2Z Duo. Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

1am: Kimono Dragon. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

7pm: Scott Foden. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8pm: Matthew Barker. Longreach RSL.

9pm: Ray Norman. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: 3 Legged Devils. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Chenai Boucher. Maraboon Tavern.

SUNDAY

1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm: Brittany Elise. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Scott Foden. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

3pm: Jayd McKenzie. Gladstone Yacht Club.

July

16: Madama Butterfly: A love story that reaches across cultures, oceans and time

Hear Opera Australia's wonderful singers perform with a chamber orchestra, along with a children's chorus, drawn from the Rockhampton community.

Madama Butterfly will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday July 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at seeitlive.com.au. Adults $52, with concessions available.

19: The Kings of Rock and Soul

Jack Gatto is the voice of Elvis and James Cupples the heart and soul of Tom Jones - together they pay tribute to "The King” and the womaniser in a dynamic unmissable night.

Elvis Presley and Tom Jones reached the top of their music genres.

They became legends (and friends) who performed together just one time in Las Vegas.

Now, the amazing talents of Jack Gatto and James Cupples recreate the magic of these musical icons with Elvis's greatest hits, including Suspicious Minds, My Way, How Great Thou Art and Tom Jones' music from the 1960s through to his contemporary hits.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults $69.90, Concession $64.90;

Phone: 4927 4111

26 to 28: Cats

The talented students of Emmaus College present their 35th annual production, Cats.

Immerse yourself in Andrew Lloyd Webber's world of the Jellicles.

Meet the glamorous Grizabella, tabby cat Shimbleshanks and the rest of the fabulous feline cast, crew and orchestra.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre Rockhampton

Times: Friday, July 26 2019 from 7pm

Saturday, July 27 2019 from 7pm

Sunday, July 28 2019 from 2pm

Cost: Adult $33, concession $25, children aged two to 18 $20.

30: Yamato Drummers

Passion is the new work of the internationally renowned taiko drumming troupe, Yamato.

With heart-thumping rhythm, thunderous sounds and explosive beats, the Yamato drummers of Japan push their limits in this staggering display of physical strength and ferocious skill.

In this high-energy performance, the unmistakable sound of the traditional Taiko drum, used in Shinto rituals, is challenged by Yamato as they use their entire bodies to produce their breathtaking beats.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $52, pensioner $48

31: My Urrwai

Ghenoa Gela - little sister, daughter, granddaughter, Rockhampton born and bred comic, teacher, fighter, gold medallist, air guitarist, charmer, TV star, Torres Strait mainlander, walking political statement - has made a show.

This is your invitation into the complex political, social, colonial and cultural expectations she navigates every day.

My Urrwai is a revealing reflection on and celebration of cultural and familial inheritance, and an unflinching comment on race relations in Australia.

Where: Walter Reid Cultural Centre, East St Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $35, pensioner $31.