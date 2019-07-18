Gig Guide: what's on where and when

REFLECTION: Ghenoa Gela will perform in My Urrwai on July 31 at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre in Rockhampton.

REFLECTION: Ghenoa Gela will perform in My Urrwai on July 31 at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre in Rockhampton. Contributed

FRIDAY

6pm: Olivia Ruth. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

7pm: Tim Richards. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Scott Foden. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30pm: Three Legged Devils. Glenmore Tavern, Rockhampton.

8pm: Jason Rigby. Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park.

8.30pm: Adrian Brown. Moura Coal N Cattle.

8.30pm: Sydney Hot Shots. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Tickets can be bought at eventbrite.com.au.

9pm: Abandin Orbit. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.

SATURDAY

7pm: TND. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: Bordaline. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

9pm: Missing Link. Tannum Sands Hotel.

9.30pm: Scott Foden. Blackwater Hotel.

SUNDAY

1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.

1pm: Tim Richards. Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Larren Bean. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

July

19 to 20, 26 to 27: The Diary of Anne Frank

The Diary of Anne Frank remains one of the best-known stories from WWII.

The simple truths about family life and relationships while under threat and in hiding from the Nazis is a tale which echoes time and again through the years.

We see them holding on to what is meaningful and what is banal, while in fear for their lives - contrasted with a child's innocence and optimism. And that resonates for all of us.

A Rockhampton Little Theatre production.

Where: Walter Reid Cultural Centre, East St, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $24, Concession $20, Child (under 18) $14, plus transaction fees.

19: The Kings of Rock and Soul

Jack Gatto is the voice of Elvis and James Cupples the heart and soul of Tom Jones - together they pay tribute to "The King” and the womaniser in a dynamic unmissable night.

Elvis Presley and Tom Jones reached the top of their music genres.

They became legends (and friends) who performed together just one time in Las Vegas.

Now, the amazing talents of Jack Gatto and James Cupples recreate the magic of these musical icons with Elvis's greatest hits, including Suspicious Minds, My Way, How Great Thou Art and Tom Jones' music from the 1960s through to his contemporary hits.

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Time: 8pm

Cost: Adults $69.90, concession $64.90

Phone: 4927 4111

26 to 28: Cats

The talented students of Emmaus College present their 35th annual production, Cats.

Immerse yourself in Andrew Lloyd Webber's world of the Jellicles.

Meet the glamorous Grizabella, tabby cat Shimbleshanks and the rest of the fabulous feline cast, crew and orchestra.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre Rockhampton

Times: Friday, July 26 from 7pm

Saturday, July 27 from 7pm

Sunday, July 28 from 2pm

Cost: Adult $33, concession $25, children aged two to 18 $20.

30: Yamato Drummers

Passion is the new work of the internationally renowned taiko drumming troupe Yamato.

With heart-thumping rhythm, thunderous sounds and explosive beats, the Yamato drummers of Japan push their limits in this staggering display of physical strength and ferocious skill.

In this high-energy performance, the unmistakable sound of the traditional taiko drum, used in Shinto rituals, is challenged by Yamato as they use their entire bodies to produce their breathtaking beats.

Where: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adults $52, pensioner $48

31: My Urrwai

Ghenoa Gela - little sister, daughter, granddaughter, Rockhampton born and bred comic, teacher, fighter, gold medallist, air guitarist, charmer, TV star, Torres Strait mainlander, walking political statement - has made a show.

This is your invitation into the complex political, social, colonial and cultural expectations she navigates every day.

My Urrwai is a revealing reflection and celebration of cultural and familial inheritance, and an unflinching comment on race relations in Australia.

Where: Walter Reid Cultural Centre, East St, Rockhampton

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: Adult $35, pensioner $31.