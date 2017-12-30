Menu
GIG PICS: Check out who was at the One Hot Night festival

CROWD PHONE LIGHTS: Busby Marou has some extra illumination as their perform at One Hot Night.
Leighton Smith
by

LOCAL boys Busby Marou were thrilled with the turnout to their inaugural One Hot Night festival.

A sell out crowd packed into the Robert Schwarten Pavillion for the event to see the local boys triumphant homecoming who were ably supported by Amy Shark, Pandamic and Timberwolf.

Our Morning Bulletin photographer took plenty of photos of the gathered punters and performers.

Were you snapped in the crowd?

Check out photos of the performers in the gallery below:

Can't get enough Busby Marou?

=> WATCH: Busby Marou take a walk down their Rocky memory lane

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
