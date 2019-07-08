Gillett in doubt, Mbye elevated for Qld

Another Queensland team change looks likely with centre Michael Morgan set to be benched for the State of Origin series decider following news Matt Gillett has suffered a groin injury.

Gillett is in major doubt for Wednesday's Origin III in Sydney after the Maroons rested the experienced back-rower for Sunday's key opposed session against the Queensland under 20s team in Brisbane.

In a move that raised eyebrows south of the Tweed, the Maroons took two days to reveal that their squad's most experienced forward had suffered groin soreness in Friday's training session.

It remains to be seen if Gillett plays, the Maroons giving the 20-game Origin veteran until the last minute to prove his fitness.

While the jury is out on his pack, coach Kevin Walters looks almost certain to rejig his backline for their must-win clash.

For the third time at Camp Maroon, bench utility Moses Mbye trained at left centre on Sunday in an indication that he will swap with Morgan.

In the meantime the Maroons will be awaiting some positive news on the inspirational Gillett.

Teenager David Fifita is set to come off the bench and be injected into the starting second-row with 18th man Ethan Lowe earning an Origin debut at ANZ Stadium if Gillett is ruled out.

But Brisbane hooker Ben Hunt hoped it wouldn't come to that.

"He (Gillett) would be a huge loss if he doesn't play," Hunt said.

"He's played the most games in our squad. He's a huge presence in our team. We would definitely miss him."

Queensland doctor Matt Hislop said Gillett had undergone scans but was reluctant to make a call just yet on the back-rower who will undergo treatment up to kick-off.

"We will continue to provide treatment and assess his progress to give him every opportunity to play," Hislop said.

Fellow Maroons back-rower Felise Kaufusi was backing Gillett to play.

"There's a long way to go to game day," said Kaufusi. "I have some confidence he can be right for it.

"I have seen him walking around (at team hotel). We will give him all the time that he needs to get ready."

But Kaufusi was confident two-game Origin youngster Fifita would step up if Gillett withdrew.

Asked if 19-year-old Fifita was capable of playing big minutes if he started, Kaufusi said: "If he is asked I am sure he could and would be willing to".

Reporters initially thought Gillett had aggravated the broken nose he suffered ahead of Queensland's 38-6 game two loss in Perth when he left the training field early on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hunt was coy on whether Mbye would swap with Morgan despite the Wests Tigers captain again running at left centre in a willing session against the Maroons under 20s.

"That is something that hasn't been confirmed," he said.

"But if Moses is playing out there he is another guy who will do a great job."