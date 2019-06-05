Gillett plans to lead with his actions

Queensland Matt Gillett's experience should come to the fore tonight in Origin I. Photo: Adam Head

PASSION and emotion for the Maroons' jersey has been a recurring theme since Kevin Walters' teary declaration "this is war" when announcing the squad last Monday for this year's State of Origin opener.

It's been just as evident whenever new captain Daly Cherry-Evans talks about his love for the Queensland jersey.

And perhaps there's no greater tale of utter dedication to the Queenslander cause than that of warrior Matt Gillett, who will complete a miraculous comeback of his own when he fronts up for his 19th Origin appearance tonight.

Gillett's run of six straight series for the Maroons came to an end last year when a fractured neck (and later a shoulder reconstruction) restricted him to just five games at club level with Brisbane.

The Bronco's form has been so good since returning that he's slotted straight back into the Origin side, with the 30-year-old second-rower even earning a captaincy vote from Maroons legend Johnathan Thurston.

Cherry-Evans has ended up with the 'c' next to his name but there's no doubt Gillett will provide a huge amount of emotional leadership when he runs on to the hallowed Suncorp Stadium turf.

It's a journey that has Gillett feeling fortunate to be back in the fold for his favourite time of the year.

"It was obviously a really rough time there last year with the neck, but I knew once the neck was healed - it took a bit longer than we thought it would take - but once it was healed that I'd be in the right frame to come back and play footy again," he said.

"To play footy at the start of the year was a great achievement, and I got to do that and represent the club.

"Now it's just a great feeling to be back in the Maroons jersey, and around this camp is the best time of the year."

Gillett said he would use his on-field leadership to help his fellow Queensland forwards overcome their NSW opponents in the trenches.

"I'm a bit of an older person in the squad now and that comes with experience, and that's one way I can lead," he said.

"I lead with my actions on the field and on the training paddock as well."

