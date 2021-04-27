Gilliland accused murderer’s fate to be decided

Accused wife murderer Nigel John Gilliland should know what the future has in store for him by the end of this year.

Mr Gilliland stands accused of stabbing his former wife, Karen, to death in her home in Rockhampton on June 23, 2020.

His murder charge was presented in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on Tuesday.

Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children, a victim of domestic violence attack – Photo Supplied Facebook

Mr Gilliland’s lawyer Lisa Samios told the court they were waiting for a psychiatrist report, with the appointment scheduled for June 9, before advising the court which way the matter would proceed.

Justice Graeme Crow asked if the matter went to trial, would it likely proceed in 2021.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips and Ms Samios agreed it would take place this year, with Mr Phillips suggesting a trial could take place either during the August 30 two-week sittings, or the October 4 two-week sittings.

Police allege Mr Gilliland stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred just after 6pm at a Brae Street address at The Range.

Mr Gilliland was arrested that same evening.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Gilliland, who was remanded in custody, had his matters adjourned until May 31.

A group of people who sat in the back of the Supreme Court this morning left after Mr Gilliland’s matters were mentioned.

