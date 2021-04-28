Gin Gin to Miriam Vale gets highway upgrades

Roadworks on the Bruce Highway, part of a joint state and federally funded $12.6 billion upgrade. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

The next stages of the $12.6 billion Bruce Highway upgrade are underway with targeted works between Gin Gin and Miriam Vale.

Close to 80 people will be employed on the $43.45 million safety upgrades including new overtaking lanes, wide centre lines and intersection upgrades carried out from the Charnwood Road intersection all the way to Fairbairn Flats.

The Australian and Queensland governments are jointly funding the $24 million Charnwood Road to Palm Creek project and $7.7 million Granite Creek project, while the $11.74 million Palm Creek to Fairbairn Flats project is fully Australian Government-funded.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the works would be a significant investment in improving safety on the Bruce Highway.

“The range of projects delivered as part of the program are aimed at addressing safety, capacity and flood immunity issues along the length of the Bruce Highway,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“We are committed to reducing the number of fatal and serious injury crashes on the Bruce Highway and improving road safety.

“These works are key to ensuring the highway can safely cater for current and future traffic growth.”

Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the works were a significant investment in improving connections across the road network, enabling the highway to cater for future traffic growth.

“The Bruce Highway is Queensland’s major north-south freight and commuter corridor and the Australian Government is committed to improving road safety standards as well as delivering quicker and safer trips,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“This upgrade will benefit local communities, freight and other industries in Central Queensland who use the Bruce Highway, between Charnwood Road and Colosseum Creek, south of Miriam Vale.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the investment built on upgrades already underway either side of the highway, including the $20 million upgrade north of Childers and the $21 million upgrade from the Calliope River to Mount Larcom.

“Thousands of truck drivers, families and businesses rely on the Bruce Highway every day, which is why we’re building more than 30 upgrades on the Bruce right now, with another 120 in the pipeline,” Mr Bailey said.

“Communities in both Central Queensland and Wide Bay have been keen to see more improvements delivered on the Bruce Highway and these upgrades will go a long way to improving safety through this particular stretch.

“Importantly, these works keep jobs in industries like construction going as part of our economic recovery with close to 80 jobs being created as part of the $43.45 million package.”

Queensland Assistant Minister Regional Roads Bruce Saunders recently inspected works on the highway from the Wide Bay region to Rockhampton and said improving safety and capacity was crucial to the two regions combined $10 billion economy and key industries including resources, agriculture and power generation.

“Better roads get families home safer, our products to markets across Australia and the globe and stimulate jobs, which is why we’ve also injected another $4.8 billion in joint stimulus funding to upgrade roads right across the region and the state,” Mr Saunders said.

“Traffic control will be in place between 6am and 6pm each day during the duration of works and we urge drivers to plan their journey accordingly, adding 15 minutes to their travel time.”

For up-to-date information on road works and conditions, visit the website.

