Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
News

Girl, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car

by JACOB MILEY
6th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at a busy intersection near a Townsville shopping centre last night.

The girl, believed to be 11, was struck by a car while crossing the Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr intersection at Kirwan just after 7.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl suffered a leg injury and was taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were on scene diverting traffic. The road was opened in both directions about 10pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

More Stories

child crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        premium_icon Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        News At 30 years old, Tammy started self medicating and while she was ‘numb’ her world started to fall apart

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        Education These are the Rockhampton schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most...

        How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        premium_icon How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        Education “As a result of our regularly and ongoing data collection, students are aware of...

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...