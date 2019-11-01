Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Girl, 11, struck in Halloween hit-and-run

by Peter Michael
1st Nov 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting the driver of a black car involved in the hit-and-run of an 11-year-old girl out trick or treating for Halloween in Cairns last night.

The girl sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital with a broken clavicle.

Edmonton Police, in south Cairns, reported an 11-year-old girl was struck by a car while out trick or treating with family at about 7.30pm yesterday.

The girl was walking along the Bruce Highway Service Road, near the intersection of Peterson Road, Edmonton when she was struck by a small black car.

Police are continuing their investigations today, have spoken to potential witnesses and are reviewing CCTV vision.

Police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision to contact police.

The driver of the vehicle is urged to make contact with police immediately.

More Stories

child victim halloween hit-and-run trick or treat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carolyn’s everyday could save your life

        premium_icon Carolyn’s everyday could save your life

        News ‘I just love the variety of the day you never know what the day is going to be like and who you’re going to meet’

        Corrective Services addresses prison riots, guards charged

        premium_icon Corrective Services addresses prison riots, guards charged

        News Two prison riots and seven prison officers charged at the Capricornia Correctional...

        UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        News Police appeal for witnesses to Marlborough fatal

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        News DISCOVER the hottest events the region has to offer this weekend.