Girl, 12, attacked in five-hour sex ordeal

What to do if you are sexually assaulted

What to do if you are sexually assaulted

A YOUNG girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted at knifepoint yesterday during a horror five-hour ordeal in Newcastle.

Hudson Park where the girl was sexually assaulted.

The 12-year-old girl was walking through Hudson Park in Adamstown Heights about 9.15am when police say a large man with brown hair pulled out a knife and sexually assaulted her.

She was later forced into a red car and driven to nearby bushland where the assault continued until she was released at Kotara Railway Station around 2.15pm.

Police are searching for the attacker.

The girl was released at Kotara Railway Station, where she returned home and police were notified.

The girl was taken to John Hunter Hospital for medical examination.

A crime scene was established at Hudson Park and forensically examined.

Officers from Newcastle Police District and the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad have commenced inquiries into the incident.

Police are urging anyone who was in the Adamstown Heights area or anyone with information that may assist to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION

Strike Force Raptor is an elite militarised unit of the NSW Police

► CHAPTER ONE: Inside the squad that beat Sydney's gangs

► CHAPTER TWO: The real-life police fight club

► CHAPTER THREE: The day bikies went too far

► CHAPTER FOUR: Bikie gangs: Warlords of the underworld

The Raptor Chronicles In Pictures