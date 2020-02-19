Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 13-year-old girl died on the way to hospital.
The 13-year-old girl died on the way to hospital.
News

Girl, 13, dies in NSW house fire

19th Feb 2020 5:02 AM

A 13-year-old girl has tragically died in a house fire on the Central Coast overnight.

In a statement, a NSW Police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a home on Scaysbrook Drive, Kincumber following reports of a house fire about 12.30am on Wednesday.

"On arrival officers found the home well alight," the statement read. Family members including a mother and father and two of their children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 7, were outside the home however, a third child was unaccounted for, according to police.

Fire & Rescue NSW officers entered the home searching for the missing teenage girl and located her inside.

"She was removed from the home and treated at the scene but sadly died on the way to hospital," the police spokeswoman said.

A crime scene has been established at the home and a full investigation is now underway.

Early inquiries suggest the fire is not suspicious and was not a consequence of the storms that hit the Central Coast and Sydney Region overnight, according to police.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks fire house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $30m Strand project gets go ahead

        premium_icon $30m Strand project gets go ahead

        News BUT the approval didn’t come without controversy.

        Rocky’s new art gallery taking shape

        premium_icon Rocky’s new art gallery taking shape

        News Read our latest progress report on the construction of the $31.5 million...

        Model employee’s drug bust

        premium_icon Model employee’s drug bust

        News YEPPOON’S Jesse Douglas Robbins was described as a “model employee” before his...

        Justice group tries to stop teen’s return to Woorabinda

        premium_icon Justice group tries to stop teen’s return to Woorabinda

        News THE Woorabinda Justice Group tried to stop an 18 year old who had racked up 25...