Girl, 14, allegedly threatens taxi driver with knife
A YOUNG girl allegedly held a knife to a Rockhampton taxi driver on Monday and demanded money, police say.
At 12.10am today, two females called a taxi to an address at Berserker.
They travelled to Grubb Street, Koongal, where a 14-year-old passenger allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the driver with it.
Rather than pay up, the 61-year-old taxi driver hit the accelerator and drove away.
Police charged the teenager with attempted armed robbery and fare evasion.