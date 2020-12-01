Girl, 14, allegedly threatens taxi driver with knife

A YOUNG girl allegedly held a knife to a Rockhampton taxi driver on Monday and demanded money, police say.

At 12.10am today, two females called a taxi to an address at Berserker.

They travelled to Grubb Street, Koongal, where a 14-year-old passenger allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the driver with it.

Rather than pay up, the 61-year-old taxi driver hit the accelerator and drove away.

Police charged the teenager with attempted armed robbery and fare evasion.