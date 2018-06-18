Menu
Indie Armstrong 6yrs (left) died after traffic incident in supermarket car park on Mill Lane Nambour. Picture: Facebook
News

Locals rally behind family of girl, 6, killed in carpark

18th Jun 2018 6:35 AM

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl has been killed and her sister injured after an 86-year-old driver reversed her car into them in a supermarket carpark on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

On Sunday night a GoFundMe page was set up for the family of Indie Armstrong, The Courier-Mail reported.

"The local Yandina family Jas & Emily Armstrong have lost their precious daughter Indie who was only 6 years old. Their eldest Lily has suffered leg injuries and is in hospital currently getting treatment," the page states.

Candlight vigil honours tiny victim

"Emily's mother Sandy was also critically injured and is currently undertaking numerous surgical procedures.

"They are small business owners (North Buderim Butchery) on the Sunshine Coast and really just need some time to grieve and get through this extremely hard and heartbreaking time ahead of them."

By Monday morning, more than $5500 had already been pledged towards the $20,000 target.

The two girls were walking across a pedestrian crossing with their mother at the Nambour Mill Village at 12pm Sunday when they were struck by the hatchback.

 

Indie Armstrong 6yrs died after traffic incident in supermarket car park on Mill Lane Nambour. Picture: Go Fund Me page
The six-year-old was taken to Nambour Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her eight-year-old sister was struck in the lower leg but police say she was fortunate not to receive life-threatening injuries.

 

Forensic Crash Unit and Ambulance at the scene of a fatal traffic incident in supermarket carpark on Mill Lane Nambour. A 37-year-old woman and two children were hit on a pedestrian crossing - Photo Supplied Channel 9
Their mother, 37, is also being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The elderly driver was uninjured but is in shock and is assisting police with their enquiries.

 

A 37-year-old woman and two children were hit on a pedestrian crossing. Photo Supplied Channel 9
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, and has closed part of the supermarket carpark.

 

The scene where a car ran over pedestrians outside a Coles shopping centre in Nambour, Brisbane 17th of June 2018. A six year old girl was killed. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
