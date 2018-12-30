Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics and firefighters were called to Gardners Falls to help an injured girl.
Paramedics and firefighters were called to Gardners Falls to help an injured girl. Stuart Cumming
Breaking

Girl, 8, injured in waterfall incident

Amber Hooker
by
30th Dec 2018 5:03 PM

A GIRL suffered a head and knee injury as she fell about four metres at a hinterland waterfall this afternoon.

Paramedics remain on scene Gardners Falls where the eight year old is being treated for a non-life-threatening head injury and a minor knee injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman reports the girl is in a stable condition after the incident about 4pm.

 

It is expected she will be transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to assist with the rescue, but not required by the time they arrived.

gardners falls queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    11 year-old pushes petition for new facilities at coast

    premium_icon 11 year-old pushes petition for new facilities at coast

    News 'It would provide exercise and activity for the kids and adults of Yeppoon'

    NITELIFE: The party is on for the last weekend of December

    premium_icon NITELIFE: The party is on for the last weekend of December

    Entertainment Party goers getting started early for New Year's Eve

    Man on the loose after assault and shoplift

    Man on the loose after assault and shoplift

    Crime Police are on the lookout for a Hyundai Getz

    Has coal triggered a property market jump for this CQ town?

    premium_icon Has coal triggered a property market jump for this CQ town?

    Property Business owner says there's been more confidence in the community

    Local Partners