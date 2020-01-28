Girl brings ancient art to CQ beach

Carolyn Joy shared this photo of a young girl making mandala art at Farnborough Beach on the weekend.

CAROLYN Joy was enjoying a walk along Farnborough Beach on Monday afternoon when she saw a young girl working tirelessly on a large drawing in the sand.

Moving closer, Ms Joy realised the piece was more than just a doodle, but rather a beautiful work of art.

The young girl had been working on the mandala with just her feet and hands.

“She was a lovely young lady that didn’t realise how amazing it looked up on the path,” Ms Joy said.

“I said she should come and look and she did and was amazed herself how beautiful it was.”

Ms Joy shared photos of the art on the Facebook group Yeppoon Families, for others to also enjoy.

Mandala sand art has been popping up on beaches across the world for the past couple of years, appearing in places like San Francisco, Byron Bay, Califonia, Brighton Beach, Adelaide, and New South Wales mid north coast, with many artists describing the time-consuming and ­attentive practise as meditative.

The practise is inspired by the ancient tradition of Tibetan Buddhist monks.

The artform originated in India 2500 years ago, with the mandala said to be a representation of the world in divine form - perfectly balanced, intricately designed. Its purpose is to reconsencrate the earth and heal its inhabitants.

“She did say it was really therapeutic for her. So, so beautiful,” Ms Joy said.

Locals shared their appreciation for the “beautiful” mandala on the Facebook post:

Yvette Marie: “Wow! She has some talent.”

Tina Walton: “A shame her work will be washed away within hours of the incoming tide. But it shows the satisfaction she got from creating this mandala. Love it.”

Belinda MaCauslan: “An amazing mandala by a very talented young lady.”

Pat Misztal: “So beautiful!”