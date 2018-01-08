Girl found floating face down at Rockhampton home

Emergency services have responded to a spate of near drownings these school holidays.

jodiejohnson

A GIRL was found face down in water at a Frenchville home yesterday in a "near drowning" incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Houlihan St residence about 5.10pm to help the child.

A spokesman was unable to specify the girl's age, but said she was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The QAS was unable to give further details surrounding the incident, but it comes as authorities warn near-drownings are on the up in the school holiday's warm weather.

Last year, 73 people drowned in Queensland alone, contributed to 25% of drowning deaths in the country; the second-highest behind New South Wales (93 people).

QAS Central Queensland's Steven Coombs recently said it was never easy for a first responder to attend a drowning case involving children, especially when the incident was associated with preventable circumstances such as unsafe fences or poor supervision.

"Drowning is a significant risk for small children, which is why it is important to know who is responsible for supervising them, and ensure this supervision is paramount around any water," he said.

"Many parents think they may hear their child if they were in trouble, but small children often make no sound at all when drowning and it can happen in seconds, resulting in untold heartache for families.

Mr Coombes said correctly administering first aid could mean the difference between life and death.

We regularly hear of cases where family members have applied first aid, especially CPR, which resulted in saving a life," he said.

Mr Coombs also urged parents to be vigilant near creeks, dams and beaches as those areas pose similar drowning risks to backyard and resort pools.

"If you're swimming in a natural body of water, make sure there are no hazards beneath the water and never dive in before testing the depth as this may result in serious injuries," he said.

"In the event of an emergency, always call Triple Zero (000) immediately."