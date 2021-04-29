Girl in hospital after being struck by car outside school

A young girl was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after she was struck by a car while crossing the road outside a North Rockhampton school.

Emergency services were called to the incident outside Glenmore State High School, which is located on Farm Street, Kawana, about 8.15am.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, it appeared the 12-year-old girl was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle.

The spokeswoman said it was an accident and there was nothing to suggest the driver did anything wrong.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed the girl, who had suffered a shoulder injury and was experiencing back pain, on scene.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.