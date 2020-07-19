Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Toddler killed in driveway tragedy

Paige Ashby
19th Jul 2020 6:25 PM | Updated: 7:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are investigating following the tragic death of a girl in the driveway of a home southwest of Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Police said a vehicle reversing out of the driveway of a home at Rosevale struck the 14-month-old just before 5pm.

Multiple ambulance crews and an emergency chopper were called, but the child had passed away at the scene.

The forensic crash unit from Ipswich will investigate the incident.

EARLIER: A CHILD has died in an accident on a driveway on private property at Rosevale, southwest of Ipswich.

Emergency services, including a chopper were called to a property on Old Rosevale Rd just before 5pm.

Initial reports suggested a 14-month-old had been critically injured in the incident, which involved a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

editors picks fatal crashes ipswich police district rosevale
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Division 7 to share in $7 million of works in new budget

        premium_icon Division 7 to share in $7 million of works in new budget

        Council News See the projects planned for Parkhurst, Park Avenue and Kawana this financial year.

        REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        Property A portion of the site was sold to Queensland Health for the drug rehab centre

        Man jumped and punched principal’s office window

        premium_icon Man jumped and punched principal’s office window

        News A MAN jumped and punched the principal’s office at a Central Queensland high school...

        Woman winched from The Leap with broken ankle

        premium_icon Woman winched from The Leap with broken ankle

        News It is the third time someone has needed to be lifted off the mountain in the past...