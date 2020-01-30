Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Argyle Street in Camden where a girl has partially amputated her hand.
Argyle Street in Camden where a girl has partially amputated her hand.
News

'Brave' girl partially amputates hand in meat grinder

by Christopher Harris
30th Jan 2020 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A seven-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after her hand was partially amputated, after sticking it in a meat grinder in Sydney's southwest.

Ambulances rushed to a business on Argyle St in Camden about 1pm following a call the little girl had stuck her hand in the meat grinder.

The meat grinder was turned on at the time but her right hand was not trapped but sustained serious damage.

A helicopter with a specialist medical team and two ambulances went to the business, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

She has been taken via road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Karen Nichols described the girl's pain as "excruciating".

"There is nothing worse than witnessing a child in distress," she said.

"We were there in minutes and managed to keep her relatively calm while we treated her.

"She is one brave little girl and our thoughts are with her and her family as she recovers in hospital."

Ms Nichols also issued a warning saying kitchen safety was extremely important.

"We urge everyone to be mindful when using anything sharp or hot when preparing food," she said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aus Day nominee brings schools, transport to Solomon Islands

        premium_icon Aus Day nominee brings schools, transport to Solomon Islands

        News Big Heart: First manager of Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village receives 2020 Australia Day Award nomination.

        Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        premium_icon Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        News It’s an Aussies icon but for one landlord, it’s an ‘eyesore’ and it has to go.

        Conflicted mayor steps back from flood levee involvement

        premium_icon Conflicted mayor steps back from flood levee involvement

        News A change in the rules forced her hand to step back from her pet project.

        COURT: 56 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 56 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.