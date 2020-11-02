'Girl power’: Lauga calls election a triumph for women

INCUMBENT Labor Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga today attributed her party's success to its persistent campaigning and called the results a triumph for women in public life.

On track to be officially declared the 2020 election winner - though not yet personally willing to claim victory - Ms Lauga is heading into her third term in office.

"I think that this is one for girl power too," she said.

"To have the longest serving woman premier in the country, to have been elected the first female Member of Keppel, to have been the first regional Queensland woman in the State Parliament, to have a baby whilst in office, to be the first woman to breastfeed in the Queensland Parliament, to be part of a government where we had two women in the top jobs, to be part of a government that we had a majority of women in Cabinet: this is a great victory for women in Queensland, and it goes to show that we can do it, no matter where we come from, who you are, what your background is, women can do it.

"You can have it all - it's hard; it's harder than it is for most blokes - but we can do it."

Ms Lauga voted with her mother and daughter at Mount Archer State School on Saturday.

She said in preparation for election day, the Labor Party made more than 15,000 phone calls and home visits, during which she noticed voters were discomforted by the tone of other parties' campaigns.

"This election has been the toughest of the three," she said.

"This wasn't my first rodeo, so I was ready and experienced in campaigning, but it was the toughest in terms of some of the ugliness that came out in those that were opposing me.

"I think it goes to show that nastiness is not what people want in election campaigns."

She said a lot of that apparent nastiness was on social media, in letterbox drops, and on corflutes about town.

"Which goes to show that people just actually don't generally have the guts to say what they think to your face," she said.

"The pre-polling was a really gruelling two weeks and it really tested everyone's ability to be civil to each other."

Ms Lauga said not only "growing jobs, but also building the critical infrastructure in our schools, on our roads, in tourism, and in our local hospitals is what I'm dedicated to doing."

The Morning Bulletin has contacted other Keppel candidates for comment on the election results so far and their campaigns.