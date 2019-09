Paramedics were called to the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club, off Anzac Parade, after reports of a young girl being stung by a jellyfish.

A YOUNG girl received quite a shock this afternoon while she was enjoying a day out at the beach.

At 1.15pm, paramedics were called to the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club, off Anzac Parade, after reports of a young girl being stung by a jellyfish.

She was given first aid on scene and did not require hospital transportation.