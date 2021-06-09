Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A shocking image has emerged online of a high-schooler appearing to smoke a bong at a roadside memorial where a group of kids died.
A shocking image has emerged online of a high-schooler appearing to smoke a bong at a roadside memorial where a group of kids died.
Crime

Girl rips bong at fatal crash memorial

by Shayla Bulloch
9th Jun 2021 1:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SHOCKING image has emerged online of a high-schooler appearing to smoke a bong at a roadside memorial where a group of kids died.

The photograph shared to social media on Wednesday shows a young girl, dressed in a Kirwan High School uniform, appearing to rip a makeshift bong made from a milk bottle at the site where four children died in a Garbutt crash last year.

A girl has shared a photo of herself smoking a bong at the roadside memorial for four Garbutt crash victims.
A girl has shared a photo of herself smoking a bong at the roadside memorial for four Garbutt crash victims.

The site at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd has been created into a roadside memorial with flowers, signs and photographs of the four children who were killed on June 7, 2020.

The girl has captioned the image saying "had to make sure I went down on the anniversary … bust a (illegible) w (sic) my mate chick again".

"If only I could proper shout a cone.

"I know I come last minute to post something but I just couldn't find the words."

The one year anniversary of the fatal crash was on Monday.

Four kids, aged between 13 and 17, were killed when the alleged stolen car they were passengers in clipped a round about and hit a traffic light pole.

The 14-year-old driver of the car was the sole survivor and has been charged over the deaths.

 

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Girl rips bong at fatal crash memorial

crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Premium Content Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Crime A young father busted with five marijuana plants had been trafficking illegal drugs for 18 months before police raided his home.

        • 9th Jun 2021 12:37 PM
        Why CQ mums are returning to their kindy decades later

        Premium Content Why CQ mums are returning to their kindy decades later

        Education “We are always so excited to see parents returning to the kindy years later with...

        Man charged with attempted murder after CQ machete attack

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder after CQ machete attack

        News A man suffered slashing injuries to his face, head, and chest after a machete...

        Multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton CBD Tuesday evening

        Premium Content Multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton CBD Tuesday evening

        News Ambulance took one person to Rockhampton Hospital