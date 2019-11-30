Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A school-age girl has suffered significant injuries and is in a serious condition after a jetski collided with the inflatable tube she was riding at a lake.
A school-age girl has suffered significant injuries and is in a serious condition after a jetski collided with the inflatable tube she was riding at a lake.
Breaking

Girl seriously hurt in crash with jetski

by Shiloh Payne
30th Nov 2019 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young girl has been rushed to hospital after a jetski collided with an inflatable tube she was riding in on the Sunshine Coast.

 

A school-aged girl is in serious but stable condition after the accident that happened outside Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds on Leafy Lane, Woombye, just after midday Saturday.

 

The child was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with head, neck, chest and abdominal injuries.

 

Owner of Marshall Ski Lakes and Camp Grounds said the young girl was at a birthday party, being pulled by a boat in a tube that collided with a jetski mid-race.

 

"There was a jetski race going on, it was all marked out and they rode straight out in front of them," Mr Marshall said.

 

A medical officer and critical care paramedic attended the incident.

 

Three other people involved in the crash were assessed at the scene and declined hospital transport.

crash editors picks hospital jet ski marshall ski lakes and camp grounds summer sunshine coast water woombye

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artist makes treasure from trash with ibis statue

        premium_icon Artist makes treasure from trash with ibis statue

        News Bin chicken, feathered rat or tip turkey? What do you think of the town’s latest statue

        Savvy school: Waraburra jumps on board worthy initiative

        premium_icon Savvy school: Waraburra jumps on board worthy initiative

        News BEHAVOURIAL support teacher begs the question: without basic human rights, how can...

        Armed robbery over $70 items

        premium_icon Armed robbery over $70 items

        News Introduced to marijuana by an uncle when he was eight-years-old, meth at 10, lived...

        London recital honours Rocky homegrown ballerina

        premium_icon London recital honours Rocky homegrown ballerina

        News Leanne Benjamin AM OBE was honoured with a recital in London on November 20 to...