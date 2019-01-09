Menu
News

Girl stuck in top loader washing machine taken to hospital

Tara Miko
by
9th Jan 2019 8:30 AM

A YOUNG girl rescued from a top loader washing machine was taken to hospital as a precaution last night.

Emergency services were called to the Foott St home in Roma about 8.50pm with reports the girl, 10, was stuck in the machine.

The girl had been freed when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the home, and she was being assessed by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the girl was taken to Roma Hospital as a precaution, but suffered no obvious injuries.

Toowoomba Chronicle

