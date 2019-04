A man was assaulted in West Mackay on Tuesday night

A man was assaulted in West Mackay on Tuesday night Scott Powick

4pm: The girl, aged about 13, is no longer under the car and is off the road.

She doesn't appear to be injured.

Traffic has not been impacted.

3.45pm. A REPORT of a teenage girl stuck under a car on a busy Rockhampton street.

Initial reporters indicate the child has exited the car at traffic lights at the corner of Derby St and Gladstone Road and has crawled under the vehicle.

More to follow.