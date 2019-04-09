Girls basketball team bounce through season undefeated

CHAMPION WINNERS: St Ursula's College, Yeppoon, senior girls netball team with Coach Deb Walker after their grand final win.

ST URSULA'S College Yeppoon's senior girls basketball team has secured victory as 2019 Rockhampton District Secondary Schools B Division Champions.

The win comes after last Tuesday night's grand final showdown against The Cathedral College.

St Ursula's sports co-ordinator Alan Stacey said the grand final match was played in great spirit and the two teams battled to the very end.

"St Ursula's and TCC were eight-all at half-time; persistence on both sides saw the scores level again with 10 minutes to go,” Mr Stacey said.

"TCC edged ahead with eight minutes left on the clock, but our girls pulled through and put on a tough performance to surge ahead by eight points at the final buzzer, winning 26-18.

"St Ursula's Coach Mrs Deb Walker led the girls through an undefeated season, and the team was well supported by staff and students.”

The team was captained by Year 12 student Mileon Mau, who was thrilled with their grand final win.

Year 11 boarding student Tayla Champion was named player of the match for her solid all-round performance.