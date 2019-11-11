Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Girls charged after allegedly ramming cop car

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Nov 2019 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenage girls allegedly crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle on the Gold Coast last night.

The girls, aged 15 and 19 years, were charged after being hospitalised following the arrest.

The collision occurred just after 6.30pm in the carpark of a unit block in Labrador's Usher Ave after police followed a stolen Hyundai i30 which had been spotted driving erratically along Smith Street.

The two teenage girls were arrested last night.
The two teenage girls were arrested last night.

POLAIR, the police helicopter, followed the car to the unit block when officers arrived in a patrol car.

Police allege the stolen car attempted to escape the carpark before colliding with the patrol car, leaving both damaged.

Both girls as well as two police officers were hospitalised.

Police searched of the car and allegedly located a quantity of drugs, utensils and a knife.

The 19-year-old will front Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

She is charged with one count each of burglary, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife in a public place.

She has also been charged with other drug related offences

It will be alleged she stole the car from a Mermaid Waters house on Great Barrier Reef Drive on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast labrador police teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        premium_icon Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        News This house was saved against all odds by the heroic efforts of volunteer firefighters. WATCH THE STUNNING FOOTAGE

        • 11th Nov 2019 5:09 AM
        Museum preserves proud memories

        premium_icon Museum preserves proud memories

        News CQ Military Museum opens its doors Monday 11 November for public to pay respects to...

        1919 editor heeds King’s call for Armistice observance

        premium_icon 1919 editor heeds King’s call for Armistice observance

        News “Armistice Day brought a rich reward for all the toil, peril and suffering which...

        Yeppoon community rallies in touching support of firies

        premium_icon Yeppoon community rallies in touching support of firies

        News Yeppoon stores donate an abundance of food and drink to the hardworking firies.