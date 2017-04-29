Little Rockhampton girls charged with assault

POLICE have charged three juvenile girls with the assault of a woman after an incident in South Rockhampton on Thursday.

The three girls, all aged under 16 years, were arrested by police in Huish Drive about 10.35am on Thursday.

The arrests happened shortly after officers had responded to reports of an assault at a Wandal property.

It had been alleged the girls had also caused property damage at the home but there were no charges in relation to that claim.

No more details were available due to the matter going before the Children's Court.