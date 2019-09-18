Girls find dignity at in the bag

WHEN Tracey Sorensen sits in her Rockhampton home sewing, her mind is wandering through huts with mud floors in third world villages.

She imagines the girl who will receive the sanitary product she’s stitching and hopes the package will give her a sense of comfort, self-worth and dignity.

Since 2017, Mrs Sorensen has volunteered for Days for Girls International - a charity increasing access to menstrual care and education.

Mrs Sorensen leads a team of 10 regular volunteers and coordinates with people who choose to help the cause along the way.

Tracey Sorensen, Bernadette Cross, Debbie Daley making Days for Girls kits

The volunteers use donated fabric, money and items to create care packages for girls in third world countries.

“We are talking about countries where if girls are on their period they can’t touch food or milk a cow because they think the milk will turn sour,” Mrs Sorensen said.

Mrs Sorensen had heard of stories where girls menstruating had been banished to huts on the outskirts of villages, which often put them at risk of animals and criminals.

Creating kits, which contain, underwear, a makeshift pad with interchangeable lining, soap, a face washer and a backpack, helps normalise periods often seen as taboo, according to Mrs Sorensen.

Days for Girls kits contain knickers, soap, a face cloth and a makeshift pad

One care pack is made by up to 20 different people before it’s sent overseas to more than 14 different locations.

She said people helped in lots of different ways from sourcing fabric, putting handles on backpacks and organising the contents.

Girls in Vietnam, South Africa, Solomon Islands, Kenya, Papua New Guinea, Zambia, Nepal had all received a care package made in Rockhampton.

The group has created 1,347 kits since February 2017.

“I want girls to know they’re important and special,” she said.

Mrs Sorensen became involved in the cause when she tried to source donations from charities to gift girls in orphanages in Bali three years ago.

The experience showed her how difficult the process was and highlighted the lack of Days for Girls charities on the east coast.

To save the problem she started her own branch.

The Days for Girls project has become an everyday passion for Mrs Sorensen and care packages now fill every room in her house, except the bathroom and kitchen.

She said the charity would thrive if they had a place dedicated to making the kits and at the very least they needed somewhere to store the kits.

The charity’s goal is to provide every girl across the world a safe, hygienic, sustainable and cost-effective way to manage their period.

Mrs Sorensen is asking anyone in Rockhampton who was travelling to a third world country where they could donate kits to contact her.

“We always want to help more people,” she said.

A book to educate girls on their period is also donated to each location to help them understand what is going on with their bodies.

Mrs Sorensen said, when she was young, periods were taboo but the subject had become less controversial.

She hopes to see international communities normalise the natural bodily function vital to human esxistance.

She urged people to contact the Days for Girls North Rockhampton Qld Australia Team if they had a location the charity could use or if they could help transport or donate to the kits.