Girls fine-tune skills at Brisbane Heat clinic my my

CRICKET: Young gun Adelaide McArthur loves her cricket and her goal is to “become a better batter”.

The 10-year-old got to hone her skills this week as one of 30 participants at the Brisbane Heat’s girls only school holiday program in Rockhampton.

The youngsters were put through their paces by Queensland Cricket staff, including Central Queensland manager Kade Horan, at the two-day event at Rockhampton Grammar School.

McArthur, who plays with the Brothers under-12 team in the Rockhampton competition, said she had enjoyed the variety of drills, in particular catching.

FUTURE STARS: Emma, Elsie, Eliza and Peyton do some batting practice at the Brisbane Heat’s girls only school holiday program yesterday. Pictures: Jann Houley

Horan was thrilled with the response to the program.

“When we planned it we would have been happy with 10 so to get 30 is just fantastic,” he said.

“One of the things we’re really putting a focus on with women’s cricket and female cricket in general is the fun factor.

“We’ve also been looking at developing entry level skills such as hitting balls, throwing balls, catching balls.”

Horan said there were some exciting developments with female cricket in the region.

A women’s competition will be held for the first time at this weekend’s Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival in Rockhampton.

Mya, Lexi, Rebecca, Isabella, Olivia, Charlie, Gabby, Olivia, Monica and Mary test their arms on the second day of the program. Picture: Jann Houley

Horan said it was great to see that come to fruition, and it would provide a great precursor to the women’s competition to be introduced by Rockhampton Cricket in February.

Teams in this weekend’s competition will play a Super 8s format, while those in the Rockhampton competition will play 20/20.

“To provide the first women’s competition in Rockhampton is a great achievement for the whole community,” Horan said.

“We’ve had fantastic interest and if we get three or four teams in the local competition we would be happy with that.

“We’ve had a lot of success establishing some high school-based competitions that have run over terms one and four for the last two years.

“They’ve been very successful and well supported by the schools and I think the priority now is to transition those players into organised club programs.”