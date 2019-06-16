Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L-R Heidi Butler and Nikki Taylor at Girls Grammar School Race Day.
L-R Heidi Butler and Nikki Taylor at Girls Grammar School Race Day. Liam Fahey
News

Girls Grammar Races bring the glitz and glamour

Maddelin McCosker
by
16th Jun 2019 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUNTERS flocked to Callaghan Park Raceway on Saturday for the Girls Grammar Race Day.

Thousands of people got glammed up in their finest suits and dresses for the annual event.

CEO of Callaghan Park Race Course Tony Fenlon said the day was a great success.

"We had 1100 come through the gate,” he said.

"We went up on last year, it was a fantastic afternoon and everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Fashions on the Field didn't disappoint, with the ladies and the gents putting their best foot forward.

Take a look through our gallery to see our gallery from the day.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

FASHIONS ON THE FIELD WINNERS:

Best Dressed Lady - Kim Smoothy

Best Dressed Gentleman - Ross Johnson

Best Dressed Young Lady - Trudie Payne

Best Hat - Teagan Sheilds

callaghan park racecourse lad social rockhampton girls grammar race day social photos tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Conservation groups come out in force over Adani approvals

    premium_icon Conservation groups come out in force over Adani approvals

    Environment Environmental groups share criticism of state government approvals

    • 16th Jun 2019 2:44 PM
    State finally steps up on bush birthing crisis

    premium_icon State finally steps up on bush birthing crisis

    Health "The taskforce has listened to women ... all over Queensland"

    GALLERY: How did the Rocky Show fare this year

    premium_icon GALLERY: How did the Rocky Show fare this year

    News GALLERY: Mayor confirms how many people walked through the gates

    NITELIFE: Rocky's nightlife heats up despite cooler weather

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Rocky's nightlife heats up despite cooler weather

    News GALLERY: Were you spotted by our NiteLife photographer?

    • 16th Jun 2019 3:17 PM