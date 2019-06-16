Girls Grammar Races bring the glitz and glamour

PUNTERS flocked to Callaghan Park Raceway on Saturday for the Girls Grammar Race Day.

Thousands of people got glammed up in their finest suits and dresses for the annual event.

CEO of Callaghan Park Race Course Tony Fenlon said the day was a great success.

"We had 1100 come through the gate,” he said.

"We went up on last year, it was a fantastic afternoon and everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Fashions on the Field didn't disappoint, with the ladies and the gents putting their best foot forward.

Take a look through our gallery to see our gallery from the day.

FASHIONS ON THE FIELD WINNERS:

Best Dressed Lady - Kim Smoothy

Best Dressed Gentleman - Ross Johnson

Best Dressed Young Lady - Trudie Payne

Best Hat - Teagan Sheilds