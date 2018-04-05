Girls in a league of their own playing first 9s comp

ROCKHAMPTON Brothers Junior girls player Shauna Bailey will take the field in tomorrow's Rockhampton District Junior Rugby League Headspace Charity Shield.

For the first time in the competitions history, a junior girls playing division will be played.

Though the girls division was added last year, wet weather unfortunately saw the competition flooded out.

Only starting this year, Shauna who also plays a number of sports, said she has really enjoyed getting involved in a new game.

"It wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be,” she said.

To anyone thinking of playing, Shauna said they should, "just have a go”.

Playing against her tomorrow for the Rockhampton Tigers, sisters Lillian and Gabrielle Yarrow have both been playing since they were six years of age.

Lillian she is looking forward to playing tomorrow.

"I hope we just go out and play some good game,” she said.

"A carnival like this is a good opportunity for us to develop our skills and to meet new people.”

Game Development Officer for the Rockhampton and Central Highlands Dominic Draper said its "really exciting” to see the addition of the girls into the 9s shield.

Dominic, who also coaches the Brothers open womens team, said events such as this one support the continuous growth of women into rugby league.

"It creates an avenue and pathway for our junior players,” he said.

"The Rocky junior rugby league have formed a partnership with some of the local secondary schools, so we have formed a girls comp.

"We've seen some really significant growth in the amount of teams that are going to be in that this year.”

The competition for the girls this year has been modified to only take place on the Friday as many of the players are attending an NRL Girls Camp in Gladstone over the weekend.