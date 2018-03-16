Girls in league of their own with introduction of new comps

FAST BREAK: Norths player Danielle Fouche finds some space in the under-14 game against Yeppoon in Round 1.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League's inaugural under-14 and under-17 girls' competitions have kicked off in style.

The enthusiastic youngsters will hit Victoria Park tonight for Round 2, and there promises to be a repeat of the high standard of footy that was on show in last week's opening round at Saleyards Park.

QRL Central Division operations manager Amanda Ohl and NRL game development officer Dominic Draper have worked tirelessly to get the competitions off the ground, which now provide a pathway from under-12 through to the open women's division.

Previously, girls after turning 12 had no opportunity to play footy in the local area because there was no competition for girls aged between 13 and 17.

The under-14 girls rugby league teams will be in action at Victoria Park tonight. CONTRIBUTED

The introduction of these two age divisions now means teams from Yeppoon, Norths, Brothers and a combined Rocky Tigers/Fitzroy Sharks are competing in the weekly nine-a-side comp.

There will be two separate seasons; the first running through to March 29 and the second scheduled to start on July 20.

Ohl said it was a great start to the season last week, and all the games were played in the right spirit.

"It's not about who wins or by how much, it's just about the girls playing rugby league,” she said.

"The quality of the football played and the skills the girls showed on the first night were wonderful, especially given the short preparation and that a lot of them were having their first game of rugby league.”

Brothers under-14 player Shauna Bailey was thrilled to get her first taste of the game.

"It was really fun, and I enjoyed tackling,” she said after her game.

Ohl said any girls aged 12 to 17 interested in playing should contact their local club or call the QRL office in Rockhampton on 4922 3639.