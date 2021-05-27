Menu
Three friends have died and another woman lost her baby after a horror smash while celebrating the end of Covid-19 lockdown.
News

Girls’ trip horror on ‘notorious’ death road

by Tariq Tahir, The Sun
27th May 2021 6:33 PM

Three women died and their friend lost her baby after a horror smash on a "death road" while celebrating the end of Covid lockdown.

Charo Alvarez Amado, 26, Sofia Duro, 26, Florencia Barrios, 25, and Micaela Crino Pacher, 25, were on their way to a friend's beach house from their home city of La Plata, in Argentina.

Charo Alvarez Amado (left), Sofia Duro (centre), Florencia Barrios (centre), and Micaela Crino Pacher (right). Picture: Newsflash
The women, who had been friends since primary school, had not seen each other for eight months and were driving to the coastal city of Pinamar to enjoy a long weekend.

Sofia was driving a white Renault Clio which was involved in a head-on collision with a family in a red Volkswagen Fox on Route 56.

The road is known locally as "death road" because it only has one lane going in either direction though work is currently being done to turn it into a motorway.

Both Sofia and front-seat passenger Charo died instantly.

Micaela Crino Pacher has now died after months in hospital. Picture: Newsflash
Micaela was taken to the same centre as Florencia with serious injuries and was later transported to another hospital.

According to LA100.com Micaela, who had turned 26 since being hospitalised, died on May 21.

The friend they were travelling to see, Delfina Burlando, wrote on Instagram about the "emptiness" she feels and how her friends made her "grow and learn a little more about what life is about".

"I love you, I will always love you," she wrote.

Florencia, who was 33 weeks pregnant, had to undergo an emergency caesarean section and lost her baby in the Ana Rosa Gutierrez de Madariaga Hospital.

The accident happened on a notorious stretch of road
She also suffered a broken arm, leg and pelvis.

Students at the Colegio Corazon Eucaristico de Jesus in La Plata, where the four friends graduated, wrote an emotional message to say goodbye to Micaela.

"In this painful moment and we request a prayer for her eternal rest."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Sofia Duro was driving the car and was killed instantly. Picture: Newsflash
