Give a bloody great present this Christmas

Kerrod Harris gave his 119th blood donation on Wednesday to help those desperately in need as blood supplies decrease in the holiday period.

ALTHOUGH only a few days out from Christmas, Kerrod Harris spent his day avoiding the holiday rush doing something much more important.

The 57-year-old gave his 119th donation yesterday at the Rockhampton Blood Clinic since starting as a young man part of his 10-man fishing club in Rockhampton.

"Everyone from the fishing club slowly dwindled off but I just kept coming,” he said.

Kerrod, who started officially donating in 2004, said the need for blood didn't stop for anything, including Christmas.

As regular donors start to take a well-earned summer break for the holidays, strain gets put on the need for blood supplies for desperate patients.

The Blood Service is desperately urging 800 Queenslanders to make a donation this Christmas and New Year period to help prevent a shortage of blood components used largely by cancer patients.

Kerrod said although he was one of the lucky ones to never need immediate blood, he knew people who had and how important it was.

Blood Service spokeswoman Jennifer Campbell Case urged people to make an appointment to give blood between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve when the Rockhampton donor centre bookings are down by 50 per cent.

"The period between Christmas and the New Year is when platelet stocks are most at risk,” she said.

Ms Campbell Case said cancer patients were the biggest users of donated blood in Australia and it was critical to helping them through chemotherapy.

Despite more than 100 donations, Kerrod sees himself as just a beginner.

But his generosity has never gone unnoticed by staff and patients.

"I still plan to do it for as long as I can, the staff here would be lost without me,” Kerrod laughed.

To learn more about becoming a donor this Christmas and New Year visit donateblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.