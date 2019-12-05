Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court.
Court.
News

‘Give court $2000 and I’ll grant you bail’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
5th Dec 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN on bail for grievous bodily harm and robbery charges, who breached bail four times, was told he could achieve bail on Monday if he provided the court with $2000 surety that day.

James-Michael Glenn Corbett, 22, was taken into custody after failing to appear in court twice and breaching bail four times by failing to report to police.

He was on bail at the time for one count each of entering a dwelling and commit indictable offence, grievous bodily harm, robbery with actual violence/armed/in company/wounded/used personal violence and stealing.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said Corbett claimed his now former partner had his court paperwork and he did not recall his court dates.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Corbett told police he failed to report as per his bail conditions because he slept in until 3.30pm on two occasions and did not have a phone.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow gave Corbett to a head sentence of two months prison for the bail breaches and fail to appear, and set parole for December 31.

He first offered Corbett the opportunity to be granted bail if he could pay a $2000 surety, which Corbett could not.

The remaining charges were adjourned until December 19.

grievous bodily harm robbery rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky business faces tough prospect of having to shut shop

        premium_icon Rocky business faces tough prospect of having to shut shop

        Business Her retail store has gone down by $250,000 in the last few years and now she can’t afford to pay her rent.

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        Why men who overdosed on drugs at GKI won’t pay for rescue

        premium_icon Why men who overdosed on drugs at GKI won’t pay for rescue

        News There has been a community outcry for the patients from the suspected drug overdose...

        PUBLIC NOTICE: Road closed as major upgrades begin

        premium_icon PUBLIC NOTICE: Road closed as major upgrades begin

        News Motorists wishing to access the road during the temporary closures will be...