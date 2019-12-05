‘Give court $2000 and I’ll grant you bail’

A MAN on bail for grievous bodily harm and robbery charges, who breached bail four times, was told he could achieve bail on Monday if he provided the court with $2000 surety that day.

James-Michael Glenn Corbett, 22, was taken into custody after failing to appear in court twice and breaching bail four times by failing to report to police.

He was on bail at the time for one count each of entering a dwelling and commit indictable offence, grievous bodily harm, robbery with actual violence/armed/in company/wounded/used personal violence and stealing.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said Corbett claimed his now former partner had his court paperwork and he did not recall his court dates.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Corbett told police he failed to report as per his bail conditions because he slept in until 3.30pm on two occasions and did not have a phone.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow gave Corbett to a head sentence of two months prison for the bail breaches and fail to appear, and set parole for December 31.

He first offered Corbett the opportunity to be granted bail if he could pay a $2000 surety, which Corbett could not.

The remaining charges were adjourned until December 19.