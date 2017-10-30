Give insurance inquiry one last chance

ON the back of the $7.9m the Federal Government assigned in the 2017 budget to the ACCC it has now announced its own inquiry for northern Australia insurance, and it wants to hear from you about your situation past and present.

I know we've all heard it before and I know lots of us have submitted to various other Inquiries with little or no result but please, please give this Inquiry one last chance.

The Federal Treasurer has given the terms of reference.

Visit www.accc.gov.au/ about-us/inquiries/ northern-australia- insurance-inquiry.

Please submit, even if you don't currently have insurance. Tell them that, and why. This is a real chance to get noticed and action, even if you don't want to, or can't, answer all the questions.

The ACCC has been given the power to compel insurance companies to hand over information and to prosecute if the Competition and Consumer Act has been broken.

Email: insurance@accc.gov.au

or if you prefer to answer online, go to: www.accc.gov.au/ consultation

There is also a public forum on Tuesday, December 5, at Travel Lodge Hotel, Rockhampton, at 5.30pm.

Margaret Shaw

Airlie Beach