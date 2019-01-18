Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been sparred prison after making an impassioned plea to the court.
A man has been sparred prison after making an impassioned plea to the court. MaxPixel
Crime

'Give me mercy': Junk flasher, cop basher spared prison

Chloe Lyons
by
18th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who drunkenly assaulted a police officer and tried to show his penis to women on Ocean St has been spared prison after begging a magistrate for 'mercy'.

Police patrolling the popular night-life spot were forced to intervene when they saw about 30 people standing around Benjamin Raymond Wilkes, 26, who was being restrained by security guards.

Wilkes had been kicked out of Peak Wine Bar about 2.45am on December 9, before he started a disturbance by trying to show his penis to women who were sitting on a bench.

Police arrested the father-of-three who struggled against them and threatened to kill them and their families as they tried to put him into their car.

Once at the watchhouse, Wilkes kicked an officer in the shin and knee.

Wilkes represented himself in Maroochydore Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing police and causing a public nuisance.

When asked if he had anything to say by Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist, Wilkes said he was "incredibly sorry" to everyone affected by his actions.

"I do not approve of these actions.

"Hear my desperate plea for mercy."

Wilkes went on to say he'd severed ties with family members that had a bad influence on his mental health and was working hard to support his children and fiance.

The court heard the offences breached a suspended sentence Wilkes was given for smashing 28 shop windows in Bli Bli in 2014.

Mr Stjernqvist ordered Wilkes to four months' imprisonment for each offence and activated his suspended sentence.

Wilkes thanked Mr Stjernqvist when he released him immediately on parole.

"Don't thank me," Mr Stjernqvist told him.

"Just do everything you said you were going to do."

More Stories

crime maroochydore magistrates court public nuisance scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The Greens' launch policy of free TAFE and uni education

    premium_icon The Greens' launch policy of free TAFE and uni education

    News $18 billion education policy slammed by LNP senator as 'incoherent mess'

    A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    premium_icon A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    Offbeat Meet the man attempting a world record on his way through CQ

    • 18th Jan 2019 6:51 AM
    Rising power prices and drought push pub into liquidation

    premium_icon Rising power prices and drought push pub into liquidation

    Business 'They are all doing it tough out here... it's only a matter of time'

    • 18th Jan 2019 6:50 AM
    Adani fends off yet another environmentalist challenge

    premium_icon Adani fends off yet another environmentalist challenge

    Environment After 11 legal battles, Adani is still undefeated.