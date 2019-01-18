'Give me mercy': Junk flasher, cop basher spared prison

A man has been sparred prison after making an impassioned plea to the court.

A MAN who drunkenly assaulted a police officer and tried to show his penis to women on Ocean St has been spared prison after begging a magistrate for 'mercy'.

Police patrolling the popular night-life spot were forced to intervene when they saw about 30 people standing around Benjamin Raymond Wilkes, 26, who was being restrained by security guards.

Wilkes had been kicked out of Peak Wine Bar about 2.45am on December 9, before he started a disturbance by trying to show his penis to women who were sitting on a bench.

Police arrested the father-of-three who struggled against them and threatened to kill them and their families as they tried to put him into their car.

Once at the watchhouse, Wilkes kicked an officer in the shin and knee.

Wilkes represented himself in Maroochydore Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing police and causing a public nuisance.

When asked if he had anything to say by Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist, Wilkes said he was "incredibly sorry" to everyone affected by his actions.

"I do not approve of these actions.

"Hear my desperate plea for mercy."

Wilkes went on to say he'd severed ties with family members that had a bad influence on his mental health and was working hard to support his children and fiance.

The court heard the offences breached a suspended sentence Wilkes was given for smashing 28 shop windows in Bli Bli in 2014.

Mr Stjernqvist ordered Wilkes to four months' imprisonment for each offence and activated his suspended sentence.

Wilkes thanked Mr Stjernqvist when he released him immediately on parole.

"Don't thank me," Mr Stjernqvist told him.

"Just do everything you said you were going to do."