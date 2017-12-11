Give the best Christmas present: donate blood

IN THE SPIRIT of giving for Christmas, Australian Red Cross Blood Service are putting out an urge call to Rockhampton region resident to give blood this festive season.

As we move towards Christmas, many of us are looking forward to a well-earned holiday, but the need for blood never takes a break.

Many regular donors are away on holidays so the Red Cross Blood Service is asking new donors, or those who haven't donated in some time, to roll up their sleeves and give blood at this critical time of year.

One in three Australians will need blood or blood products at some point in their lives, however only one in 30 donates.

With this in mind, over 22,000 new donors will be needed in Queensland this year to meet patient demand for blood products both now and into the future, including more than 580 in Gladstone and 780 in Rockhampton.

263 blood donations were needed as of yesterday morning for this week at the Rockhampton donor centre.

More than 25 appointments are available for whole blood donation and others for plasma donations.

Anyone thinking of donating is urged to call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au for more information and to book their appointment time.