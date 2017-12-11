Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Give the best Christmas present: donate blood

Blood donations needed for Rockhampton this week from December 11.
Blood donations needed for Rockhampton this week from December 11. Contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

IN THE SPIRIT of giving for Christmas, Australian Red Cross Blood Service are putting out an urge call to Rockhampton region resident to give blood this festive season.

As we move towards Christmas, many of us are looking forward to a well-earned holiday, but the need for blood never takes a break.

Many regular donors are away on holidays so the Red Cross Blood Service is asking new donors, or those who haven't donated in some time, to roll up their sleeves and give blood at this critical time of year.

One in three Australians will need blood or blood products at some point in their lives, however only one in 30 donates.

With this in mind, over 22,000 new donors will be needed in Queensland this year to meet patient demand for blood products both now and into the future, including more than 580 in Gladstone and 780 in Rockhampton.

263 blood donations were needed as of yesterday morning for this week at the Rockhampton donor centre.

More than 25 appointments are available for whole blood donation and others for plasma donations.

Anyone thinking of donating is urged to call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au for more information and to book their appointment time.　

Topics:  australian red cross australian red cross blood service blood donation blood donor donate blood rockhampton base hospital

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Jewel thieves ransack Rocky home for $50,000-plus loot

Jewel thieves ransack Rocky home for $50,000-plus loot

CRIME MAP: Police issue urgent warning as criminals target a quiet suburb over Christmas.

8700 'misled' Optus customers in line for compensation

An NBN Co technician during the installation of fibre-to-the-building connections in Sydney. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Bloomberg

8700 customers are in line for compensation.

Rocky paramedic jailed after shameful secret exposed

A PARAMEDIC has been sent to jail for possession of "disturbing, repulsive” child porn images and movies.

Father of four to spend Christmas behind bars after police raid

Holiday guide: 5 things to do in CQ this summer break

Rocky Instincts

KEEP the kids entertained with these local attractions

Local Partners