Give up the excuses, join this Rocky boot camp for a cause

Get active tomorrow as the Rockhampton Regional Council host a Charity Boot Camp for Relay For Life.

Get active tomorrow as the Rockhampton Regional Council host a Charity Boot Camp for Relay For Life. Christopher Chan GLA200912FASH

LACE up the sneakers, don the active wear and convince a workout buddy to join you Saturday at a boot camp for a cause.

The Rockhampton Regional Council's official Relay for Life team is hosting the Charity Boot Camp in conjunction with Vaiceps Personal Training.

Team captain Caitlin Pointing said the fitness-focused event was an obvious choice.

"We were inspired to start organising a boot camp earlier as a result of New Year's resolutions and people's desire to get fitter and healthier in 2018,” she said.

"It's a charity event so there will be lots of fun and prizes, as well as product samples and a coffee van for those who need to refuel after their work out.

"There will be activities to suit every age and fitness, and we would love to see as many people as possible there.”

The event will be held from 6.30am in Victoria Park Oval on Huish Dr, and the $10 entry fee goes directly to the team's fundraising tally.

Fundraising champion, Rockhampton region councillor Drew Wickerson, added council staff take part in a range of activities throughout the year, but Relay For Life was the most popular.

The team has raised $3500 towards their goal, and are determined to beat their $12,000 record from last year.

As well as the boot camp the team have been holding bake sales, sausage sizzles, raffles and more.

Vai Tanoai from Vaiceps Personal Training said he was delighted to be supporting the fundraising efforts.

"Cancer Council does such important work, and given that physical activity can decrease the risk of developing cancer as well as improve cardiovascular fitness and reduce stress, we were happy to join forces and host this event.”

Communities chair and Relay for Life patron councillor Rose Swadling said they couldn't be more proud to support cancer research, prevention, information and support services for the unfortunately common disease.

ABOUT THE EVENT: