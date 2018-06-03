Giving back to rural women in Central Queensland

Hannah said the not-for-profit organisation is excited to spend the next two weeks in Queensland to run the free, innovative program in towns like Dalby, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mareeba.

IT WAS a pivotal moment for Hannah Wandel when she watched her family home burn down on her parent's farm.

She remembers how the local rural community banded around her family, and in that moment she knew she always wanted to help and give back to country communities in the way they had so generously given to her.

Hannah never let go of that feeling and dedicated herself to strengthening country communities bringing to fruition her company, Country to Canberra.

Her aim was to successfully deliver education and career opportunities to young women across rural Australia, a concept which she recently brought to Rockhampton girls in the form of a road trip, Project Empower.

"My main part in Project Empower is the chief designer and facilitator of the program. I have amazing other people who direct our other Country to Canberra programs, but as this is the first time we've run Project Empower and as it was my brainchild, I was passionate about getting into the thick of it,” Hannah said.

"That's also why I'm on the road for the whole 3.5 months, I just love the concept behind Project Empower and have been so inspired and delighted with how it's being received by young women across regional Australia.”

"Incredibly, we will be reaching around 350 young women across Queensland high schools alone,” she said.

"Project Empower builds self-esteem, educates about diversity and provides leadership training. We want to ensure no matter where you're from or what gender you are; you have the tools to succeed.

"We're really looking forward to discussing important issues with local youth, while creating a documentary to show off the beauty of rural Australia”.

Hannah said the response to Project Empower had been breathtaking.

"We received dozens of expressions of interest from Queenslanders asking us to come and run Project Empower in their region. It shows that people are crying out for programs like this in the bush.”

The road trip will ultimately travel through every state and territory to over 90 rural and remote towns by August.

To follow the interactive map, documentaries and to see where the roadtrip is travelling, see

www.countrytocanberra.com.au/projectempower.