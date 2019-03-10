Giving up Hollywood for a new career in child care

NEW START: Dóra Endrényi De Corday is set to change her life from working with film stars to caring for children.

DÓRA Endrényi De Corday is set to completely change her life around, from working with film stars to caring for kids.

The 42-year-old Hungarian was a script supervisor in the filming industry for many years.

Some of the films she worked on included Season of The Witch, starring Nicholas Cage, The Door starring Helen Mirren, and The Pillars of the Earth mini-series.

Dóra comes from a very artistic family. Her mother is a make-up artist, her late father was a photographer and her sister is a modern ballet dancer and an interior designer.

She has been living in Australia for almost four years with her husband, Leigh.

"I first came here to Australia in 2011 for a holiday where I met Leigh and when I returned to Hungary, Leigh came looking for me,” she said.

They were engaged soon after and Dóra said goodbye to Hungary for a new home in Rockhampton.

The following year, Dóra decided it was time for a change in her life and enrolled in the Adult Migrant English Program at CQUniversity Rockhampton.

"I did it for a year. I had a little bit of English already, but the program was very helpful,” she said.

Funded by the Australian Government Department of Education and Training, the AMEP provides up to 510 hours of free English language tuition to eligible migrants to assist with their settlement in Australia.

Since completing the program, Dóra decided to pursue another passion - caring for children.

"I'd worked as an au pair in Rockhampton once - I love kids and I had done some child care studies in Hungary, but didn't get around to finishing it,” she said.

She is now studying for a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care and can see many possibilities for employment.

"I'm not a big fan of computers, but my teacher Loretta Watling has been very helpful.

"I'm an absolute classic person who's used to paper and books,” she said.

"I would like to be able to fit in to the Australian way of life and I'm hoping I can get a job in child care.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported and encouraged me since moving to Australia.”